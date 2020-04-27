COVID-19 impact: Boxing resumes in Nicaragua with small audience

With the world pretty much devoid of sports events because of the Coronavirus pandmeic, boxing resumed in Nicaragua with a televised eight-fight card in front of a live, though sparse audience in Managua.

Promoter Rosendo Álvarez, a former two-time world champion, had dismissed the threat of the virus. "Here we don't fear the Coronavirus, and there is no quarantine. The three deaths [reported so far by the Ministry of Health] came from outside and nobody within the country has been contaminated," Álvarez said before the event on Saturday night. But his offer of free tickets appeared to fill only about a tenth of the 8,000 seats in the Alexis Argoello gym. Officials did not announce attendance figures. Alvarez said he signed up the 16 local boxers for the card because they needed to work. "Nicaragua is a poor country and the boxers have to eat. They can't stay shut up in their house," he said.

Meanwhile, in neighbouring or nearby countries the regional Central American Integration System has reported roughly 13,000 cases and about 500 deaths. The Nicaraguan baseball and soccer leagues are still playing, and Saturday's local sports pages included stories on a triathlon and school wrestling tournaments.

