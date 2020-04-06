COVID-19 impact: Generous Harbhajan Singh, Geeta Basra to provide ration to 5000 families

India cricketer Harbhajan Singh and his actor wife Geeta Basra have joined many other celebrities and sports stars who have done their bit to help those affected by the Coronavirus outbreak in the country.

In a tweet on Sunday, Harbhajan revealed that Geeta and he have decided to distribute ration to 5000 families. "Satnam waheguru.. bas Himmat hosla dena. [Oh lord, give us the courage]. @Geeta_Basra and I pledge to distribute ration to 5000 families from today. May waheguru bless us all," he wrote to his 10.4 million Twitter followers.

Satnam waheguru.. bas Himmat hosla dena ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ @Geeta_Basra and I pledge to distribute ration to 5000 families from today ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ May waheguru bless us all pic.twitter.com/s8PDS9yet1 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 5, 2020

