At a time when other boards have either cancelled or postponed their examinations, the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) is yet to provide its students with clarity regarding the Std X and XII examinations. This uncertainty is leading to a lot of anxiety among students and parents as the examinations have been postponed until further notice.

After the other boards declared alternative plans for the board examinations, summer vacations started for most of the students but not for those studying under ICSE. They continue to prepare for the examinations without any clarity on them. They are continuously enquiring with their respective schools regarding the examinations.



A parent, Sucharita Kale, said, "The lockdown is currently in its second stage and it is expected to get further extended, especially in metro cities like Mumbai where the infection is growing with every passing day. In such a situation it is important for the board to give us some clarity on the examinations, which were to be held around this time. How long can a child continue studying the same curriculum without knowing whether the examination is going to happen or when will it take place." Adding to this, another parent, Michael Crasto said, "It is due to the uncertainty that stress has increased. It would be great to have clarity from the board on the examinations."

Talking about how schools too were receiving queries from parents, Kalyani Chaudhuri, principal, Billabong High International School, said, "Students and parents are anxious and eagerly waiting for a communication from the Council to understand what they are planning. We have conveyed the same to the Council and a response is awaited. We are constantly in touch with parents and have assured them that whenever we receive a communication, we will share it with them without any delay."

When mid-day contacted the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination, chief executive and secretary, Gerry Arathoon, said, "We have not taken a decision yet. Students should remain calm and continue studying. Once we take a decision, everybody will be informed. We have more number of papers pending compared to other boards."

