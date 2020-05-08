COVID-19 in Mumbai: 77 inmates, 26 cops at Arthur Road Jail test positive

As many as 77 inmates and 26 policemen at the Arthur Road Jail have been infected with the novel Coronavirus, said the home minister on Thursday. A total of 200 prison inmates and staff members were tested after a prisoner and two staffers were found positive for COVID-19.

ROn Monday, a 50-year-old undertrial was found to have contracted the virus, after which two more jail staffers also tested positive.

200 tested so far

Of the 200 tested so far, reports of 97 have come back negative. Sample of the 300 others, who shared the barrack with the infected people, will be collected on Friday.

While the undertrial is being treated at JJ Hospital, the administration is in the process of getting others the required treatment. All of them will be shifted to GT Hospital and St George on Friday. Arthur Road Jail or the Mumbai Central Prison has a capacity of 800 inmates but currently it houses more than 2,000 prisoners.

Home minister Anil Deshmukh said, "A total of 103 people have been found corona positive, including 77 prisoners and 26 Jail Police. The process of admitting all of them to the hospital for treatment is underway."

Cook may have been the carrier

To prevent the spread of COVID-19 in prisons, seven jails were locked down, preventing entry and exit of new accused and staff. But, the authorities suspect they contracted the virus from a cook who had caught the infection. Thane Jail, Kalyan Jail, Taloja Jail and Yerwada Jail in Pune are among the prisons where the restrictions have been placed.

