COVID-19 in Mumbai: Businessman's OPD cabin keeps doctors safe from infection

While many doctors have been complaining about the non-availability of safety equipment when they examine COVID-19 patients, a businessman has come to their aid by creating a cabin for such examinations, where they need not use PPEs.



The 38-year-old Vile Parle-based man has created an 'OPD' cabin that is divided into two sections for the doctor and patient. The doctor can examine the patient without using a mask or PPE as she/he does not come into direct contact with the patient, and can immediately sanitise the cabin after this. The businessman, Jatin Shah, gave one of the cabins free of cost to the Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Care Centre at Jogeshwari last week, and every day doctors examine at least a 100 people in it.

Shah is involved with the aluminum industry and has used the material and glass to make the cabin. He has also donated 40 cabins to the Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka governments to examine people at the states' borders.

Shah said, "I saw many videos on social media about the challenges doctors have been facing while treating COVID-19 patients. So I decided to invent something that would help them. Within two days I created this cabin and gave it to the Jogeshwari-based trauma care centre free of cost with the help of an NGO."



Jatin Shah, the businessman

Shah said, "At the borders, 4-6 hours after testing when the report comes, if a traveller is found to be COVID-19 positive, doctors send her/him to hospital and if any patient is found negative, she/he is allowed to enter the state. I took the help of Wipro general electric, which finalised the design of this cabin and asked the Seva trust in Mumbai to contact the hospital and get the cabin approved," Shah added.

Doctor speak

"The cabin is really useful. We sent our four labourers to Shah's factory to help him construct this cabin. We also issued a letter to him from hospital superintendent Vidhya Mane. Within two days he manufactured it and gave it to us," said Dr Rangnath Jawhar of Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Care Centre.

Features of the cabin

The cabin is 8X4 ft and divided into two spaces separated by glass. One section is used by the doctor and the other by the patient. Screening equipment including a digital thermometer and a fever gun kept inside. Both sides have a mike and speaker. A 20 lt tank stores disinfectant which gets sprayed inside

