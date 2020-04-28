COVID-19 lockdown: Tennis babe Ashleigh Barty is happy for family time

Australia's World No. 1 tennis ace Ashleigh Barty, 24, likes to see the positives in life even in the most negative situations.

The French Open champ, currently at home Down Under due to the Coronavirus-caused lockdown, says there is no point in stressing over the uncontrollables.

"Everyone is in a unique situation, depending on what country they're from and all the governing bodies making different decisions. It's not a time to worry or stress about because it's something out of our control. There's always a silver lining, there's always something we could be grateful for, to be happy about. For me, it's being able to spend time with my family," Ashleigh told the WTA Tour website.

Meanwhile, Ashleigh has kept in touch with some of her friends on the Tour. "I spoke to Kiki [Bertens] and Jule [Goerges] and Simona [Halep] and Petra [Kvitova]. It's just to check it they and their families are fine. Firstly, it's always about health and looking after yourself and your family, and then sports is a bonus. This is a time where we can really appreciate the little things."

