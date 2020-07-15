COVID-19: Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu have 50 per cent of all active cases in India

Youth Congress workers shout slogans during a protest against the central government over the hike in fuel prices, in Amritsar. Pic/AFP

As the number of Coronavirus cases crossed the 9-lakh mark on Tuesday, the Health Ministry said that 86 per cent of the total active cases were recorded in 10 states of the country. Addressing a press briefing, Rajesh Bhushan, the officer on special duty in the Health Ministry, said two of the most affected states are Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu which are contributing to 50 per cent of the total active cases (1,54,134 active cases).

Karnataka, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal, Gujarat and Assam are the other affected states that contribute to 36 per cent of the total active cases (111,068 active cases). Bhushan also said that the total recovered cases of COVID-19 are about 1.8 times the number of active cases. On COVID-19 testing, he said that 22 states are currently performing more than 140 tests per day per million population. Agencies

TN CM, staffers test COVID-19 negative

Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami has tested negative for COVID-19. In a statement issued on Tuesday, the government said the CM, all staff members and workers at his camp office have tested negative for the viral infection. The test samples were taken on July 13. A total of 15,85,782 persons have been tested in TN for COVID-19.

J&K BJP chief tests positive

Ravinder Raina, president of the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) BJP party tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, doctors said. "Yes, his test report for COVID-19 has come positive", doctors said.

