COVID-19: Mira Bhayandar records a recovery rate of 77 per cent

The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in Mira Bhayandar is 77 per cent, much higher than Mumbai's 71 per cent. So far, 6,684 people have tested positive in the twin cities and 5,159 of them have recovered. While 1,299 are active patients, the number of deaths is 226 at 3.38 per cent.

While the number of cases in Mira Bhayandar started increasing in June with a doubling rate of 12 days like every other corporation in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the recovery rate is higher than others. Till March 23, the area had five patients, which increased to 488 by May 23. Post that, there was a four-fold increase within a month with 2,152 cases on June 20 and a three-fold increase by July 20.

Improvement a silver lining

The recovery rate remains a silver lining. While the number of positive patients increased by 4,532 from June 20 to July 20, 3,975 people also recovered in the same period, taking the recovery rate up from 55 per cent to 77 per cent.

Mumbai's mortality rate is 5.62 per cent, it has over 1 lakh cases and over 72,000 have recovered.

Meanwhile, health teams of Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) visited 2,90,989 homes in the last five days. During the survey, out of 375 symptomatic patients, 55 tested positive. The MBMC has appealed citizens to come forward to get tested as COVID Yoddhas continue health surveys.

"80 per cent of patients are either asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic. Besides, we have more than enough quarantine centres with separate rooms for high-risk patients. Although initially, the recovery rate was low, now the rate has increased," said Sambhaji Waghmare, deputy commissioner of MBMC.

2.9 lakh

No. of homes surveyed in five days in Mira Bhayandar

