COVID-19: Mumbai Ranji cricketers donate blood at Virar camp

Around 90 cricketers, who play club and office-level tournaments in Mumbai, including Ranji Trophy pacer Royston Dias and left-arm spinner Vinayak Bhoir, donated blood in Virar on Monday to help patients battling the COVID-19 pandemic. The camp was organised by JJ Hospital in association with the Vishnu Vaman Thakur Charitable Trust, VIVA College, Sainath Sports Club and Ours Cricket Club.

Left-arm pacer Dias, 27, who has taken 33 first-class wickets from 13 matches, said he was happy to help in these moments of crisis. "I feel privileged to be able to help in whatever little way during this health crisis. There is a severe shortage of blood and such camps are vital as they can help critical patients," Dias told mid-day.



Royston Dias

Bhoir, 31, who played two Ranji Trophy matches last season, echoed similar sentiments. "This is the first time I have donated blood. I hope we can help save a few lives through this initiative," he said.

Mumbai Cricket Association's Apex Council member Ajinkya Naik, who also donated blood at the camp, lauded the cricketers' effort. "The state is going through tough times given the rising number of Coronavirus cases with each passing day. These players have set a good example and we hope more people come forward to help the needy," said Naik.

