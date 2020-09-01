COVID-19: Mumbai's growth rate rises and doubling rate falls

The state saw a dip in the daily count as well as the number of deaths as 11,852 more cases were reported on Monday with the total tally now set to cross the eight lakh mark. While Mumbai's daily count was comparatively low, a spike was seen in its growth rate once again as the city crossed 1.45 lakh cases.

Health department officials said that Pune continued to have the highest count with 1,339 cases followed by Mumbai with 1,179. Other districts with a higher count were Nashik with 853 cases, Nagpur with 801, Sangli with 747 and Jalgaon with 606. In the MMR, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Kalyan-Dombivli all had more than 300 cases each.

The state's recovery rate now stands at 72.37 per cent and while 11,158 patients were discharged from the state, 917 patients were discharged from Mumbai after a full recovery. While Mumbai's recovery rate dropped back to 80 per cent, the doubling rate also dipped to 84 days. Among the COVID-19 patients who are being treated, while more than 52,000 of them are in Pune, 21,375 are in Thane and 20,551 in Mumbai. The mortality rate of the state dropped marginally to 3.1 per cent and till date, there have been 24,583 COVID-related deaths and 332 deaths due to other causes in the state.

There were 184 COVID-related deaths in the state as Mumbai led with 32. In other districts, a higher death count was seen in Thane and Kolhapur with 19 deaths each and 15 in Nagpur. Officials clarified that out of the total deaths, 143 occurred in the last 48 hours while 32 are from last week and the rest are from the week before that. In Mumbai, civic officials said that out of 32 deaths, 26 patients were suffering from other ailments while 24 deaths involved senior citizens.

State issues notification extending cap on charges

The state government issued a revised notification on Monday extending the cap on charges of treatment in private hospitals in the state until November 30. As per the notification, private hospitals in Mumbai will be allowed to levy their regular rates for 50 per cent of their non-COVID beds while for COVID patients, 80 per cent of the reserved beds will continue to be handled by the BMC.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news