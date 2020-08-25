COVID-19: Navi Mumbai, Panvel see drop in deaths

After a surge in the deaths week before last, Navi Mumbai and Panvel have seen a decrease in deaths due to COVID-19 last week. There are also more ICU and oxygen beds available in the region.

The week before last, (August 9 to 15) Navi Mumbai and Panvel witnessed a surge in COVID-deaths with more than 40 deaths under each of the civic corporations. But last week (August 16 - 22) the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) reported 34 while Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported 23 deaths.

The occurrence of cases has also remained similar in both corporations compared to the week before last. Last week NMMC reported 2,465 new cases while Panvel reported 1,068 new cases. In the same period, in NMMC 2,712 persons recovered, while in Panvel 1,121 patients recovered.

The number of active patients (till August 23) was 3,449 in NMMC and 1337 in Panvel. "The pandemic situation was more stable in NMMC last week. IN fact, deaths have reduced, which is a good sign. All our efforts are on reducing the COVID-deaths in the city," said an officer from NMMC.

An official in the health department of PMC said, "Deaths have reduced which is a good sign, we are working to reduce them further. The consistent efforts of citizens and corporation officials will help in overcoming the pandemic within couple of months."

3,449

No. of active cases in Navi Mumbai till August 23

1,337

No. of active cases in Panvel till August 23

