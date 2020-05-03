COVID-19: Sonakshi Sinha asks us to help people who are helping us

Sonakshi Sinha has urged people to help frontline Coronavirus warriors by donating Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) to them. On Saturday, Sinha took to social media to post a video in which she is seen highlighting the shortage of PPE supplies in hospitals. She wrote, "Let's help the people who help us. Let's make sure they get the PPE kits that they need in the war against COVID-19. Come on guys, we can do this together (sic)."

The actor has tied up with a celebrity shoutout platform to raise funds. Have a look at the video right here:

A majority of Bollywood celebrities have repeatedly thanked the medical practitioners and doctors who are leaving no stones unturned to eradicate the Coronavirus pandemic and Sinha has also joined the bandwagon. If you haven't seen her video yet, watch it now!

