CPM demands law to tackle lynching incidents, condemns Amit Shah's remarks on NRC

After the two-day meeting of the politburo which concluded today, the Left party said that the government and the law enforcement agencies "cannot turn a blind eye to such crimes". "The politburo reiterates its demand for the enactment of a comprehensive law in the current session of Parliament to meet the apex court directions," CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury told reporters.

"Many BJP leaders have come out openly in support of such criminals and the very fact that the culprits, even when identified, go unpunished speaks volumes of how they are patronized by RSS and BJP," he alleged. Yechury asserted that the law by itself is never enough until it is implemented.

In the backdrop of Imran Khan, who is likely to be soon sworn in as prime minister of Pakistan, expressing his desire of holding talks with India, the party demanded that the Centre respond to the offer. The politburo also took stock of the situation consequent to the publication of the draft NRC rolls in Assam and condemned the statements made by BJP President Amit Shah.

It alleged that Shah made misleading statement with regard to the exclusion of 40 lakh people declaring them as "illegal migrants". Such irresponsible statements only add to the fear and anxiety of an already harassed people, the party said.

