Crackdown character posters: Saqib Saleem looks dashing; Shriya Pilgoankar sports a stylish avatar

Voot Select is all set to introduce an all-new espionage series - Crackdown - an action-fuelled show that follows a covert operations wing that tries to uncover a conspiracy that threatens national security. In the process, they find an ally in a girl whose identity remains a mystery.

Recently, the makers released the character posters of the star-cast. In the poster, Saqib Saleem looking dashing as Riyaz Pathan in Crackdown. Take a look:

Shriya Pilgaonkar sporting a stylish new avatar as Mariam. In Crackdown, Shriya plays the role of a Maharashtrian girl who is forced to be part of a dangerous mission, owing to her uncanny resemblance to a deadly extremist, saw the actor pull off hand-to-hand combat scenes, following a month-long training routine.

Brimming with high octane sequence, powerful visuals and spectacular cast, the first look of Crackdown boasts of the grandeur and scale that Apoorva Lakhia’s directorial web debut has to offer. Here's Ankur Bhatia, who plays the mysterious Tariq.

And last but not the least, here's presenting Waluscha De Sousa, who looks stunning as Garima Kalra.

Set-in modern-day India, Crackdown is an invigorating exploration of a top-secret covert operations wing investigating smaller decoys to expose a grander conspiracy, that threatens to jeopardize national security.

Crackdown will stream on Voot Select starting September 23, 2020.

