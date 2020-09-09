Crackdown Poster: This espionage series will have you on the edge of your seat

Voot Select is all set to introduce an all-new espionage series - Crackdown - an action-fuelled show that follows a covert operations wing that tries to uncover a conspiracy that threatens national security. In the process, they find an ally in a girl whose identity remains a mystery.

In modern-day India, the danger is closer than you think. While the dark shadows harbour agents of destruction, it also hides unsung heroes who work tirelessly to defeat these agents of chaos.

Check out the poster of Crackdown below:

Crackdown marks the digital debut of director Apoorva Lakhia, and features Saqib Salim, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Iqbal Khan, Waluscha De Sousa, Rajesh Tailang, and Ankur Bhatia.

Catch the first glimpse of this thrilling action-adventure Crackdown, all set to stream on Voot Select on September 23, 2020. Watch this space for more!

