Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan drowned after drinking, says inquest

A police officer told the inquest at Westminster Coroner's Court that Dolores O'Riordan was found submerged in her bathtub at a London hotel in January

Dolores O'Riordan

The Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan accidentally drowned in a bathtub after drinking, a coroner's inquest concluded Thursday. A police officer told the inquest at Westminster Coroner's Court that O'Riordan was found submerged in her bathtub at a London hotel in January. The singer didn't leave a note, and there was no evidence of self-harm.

Five miniature alcohol bottles and a bottle of champagne were found in the room, and toxicology tests revealed a blood alcohol level four times the legal limit for driving. Coroner Shirley Radcliffe said O'Riordan died from drowning due to alcohol intoxication. "There's no evidence that this was anything other than an accident," she said.

