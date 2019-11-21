Anil Kapoor on Takht: Karan Johar is putting in a lot of hard work in the script

Enjoying a three-decade-long career implies that Anil Kapoor has explored almost every genre. While a period drama was missing from his filmography, the actor will try his hand at the genre with Karan Johar's ambitious project, Takht, which will reportedly see him essaying the role of Shahjahan. Well-aware of the preparation that a magnum opus requires, Kapoor believes Johar is one of the few filmmakers who can pull off the feat.

"I have never done a film on such an epic scale before. There are certain filmmakers who do their homework, which makes the actor's job easy. Karan is one of them. He directs one movie in five years, so I know what he is trying to make with Takht. I wouldn't want to interfere in the process. He is putting in a lot of hard work in the script," says Kapoor of the Mughal drama that has a stellar cast of Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.

