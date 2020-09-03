Crawford market accident: Relatives shocked by the brutality of the crash

Still in deep shock, relatives and family members of all those who were crushed to death under the wheels of history-sheeter Sameer Ali Ibrahim Sayyed's alias Diggi's car, narrated to mid-day how the accident happened that ended up killing five people and injuring three others on Monday evening.

'Accused was trying to escape'

Mohhamad Naim Mohd Shabbir Shaikh, 70 Bori Chawl resident

Naim, who was selling bags outside the cafe, was also crushed to death. Speaking to mid-day, his nephew Afzal Shaikh said, "He was winding up all his stuff as he was done for the day when the accident happened. The accused didn't even look guilty of killing so many people. With help from six to seven people I pushed the car back and recovered his body. The accused should get the strictest punishment possible. He even tried to escape from the spot but we managed to hand him over to the cops."

'Mom had gone to buy vegetables at that time'



Saira Bano Bahadur; her sons Hadikul Shaikh and Jalil Khan

Saira Bano Bahadur Shaikh, 60 Bhat Bazar resident

Saira's son Mohhamad Noor Shaikh said, "My mother had gone to purchase vegetables at the market around 9 pm. The speeding car hit her and she fell on the bonnet. She tried to save herself but the driver dragged her for 300 metres and then rammed the car into Café Janata." "My father died when I was five years old. My mother was my only support. Both my brothers are physically challenged. I rushed to the spot and found her lying on the car's roof," he added.

'Kamlesh had come to Mumbai for work'

Kamlesh Nankav Singh, 21 Bhat Bazar resident

Kamlesh had gone to the cafe to collect food for home when the car hit him. His uncle Vinod Singh said, "He was standing outside the restaurant after ordering Biryani when the speeding car ran over him. I rushed to the spot after a local informed me by calling from his phone." "Kamlesh is a native of Uttar Pradesh, but due to the lockdown he had come to Mumbai for work and was staying with me. He was working at a restaurant. He was very happy on the day of the incident as he had got his salary and wanted to celebrate. But then I received the call and rushed to JJ Hospital, where he was admitted. He died around 1.30 the same night. The accused should be punished," he added.

'Driver was laughing at what he had done'

Zubeida Abdul Rehman Khan, 70 Masjid Bunder resident

Zubeida had gone to the restaurant to have tea when the accident happened. Her brother Ali Khatoon said, "Around 9 pm my neighbours told me that there was a lot of crowd near the cafe. I went to check and found my sister dead. The driver was laughing after killing so many people and even pretended to be injured."

'Saw mother crushed under wheels'



Deceased Saroja Naidu's family shows her Aadhaar card

Saroja Naidu, 71 Lived on the footpath near St. George Hospital

Speaking to mid-day, her son Ganesh Naidu said, "My mother had gone to the chemist next to Cafe Janata for an eyedrop but as it was not available, she called me and asked me to get it. When I reached the spot, there was a lot of chaos. I saw my mother and her friend Zubeida crushed to death under the wheels of the car. I rushed her to JJ Hospital but she was declared dead."

Injured in stable condition

The three injured have been identified as Mohd Hanif Shaikh, 41, Mohd Juhi Shaikh, 34, and Nadeem Ansari, 40. All of them have been admitted to JJ Hospital for further treatment. Their condition is said to be stable. Dean of the hospital, Ranjeet Mankeshwar said, "Juhi received injuries on both her hands, but she is stable. Nadeem's right hand has a puncture wound and he has received injuries on his forehead as well. His swab sample had been collected for a COVID-19 test, which has come positive. He has been shifted to St. George Hospital. Hanif has swelling in his left cheek and eye. The bodies of those who died in the incident have been handed over to their families."

