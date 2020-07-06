Crazy and Confident! Birthday boy Ranveer Singh and his quirky outfits
Ranveer Singh, who celebrates his 35th birthday today, is popular for his eccentric sartorial statements. Here's a look at his quirky outfits!
Ranveer Singh is popular for his eccentric sartorial statements. Be it parties or film screenings, Ranveer has always stolen the spotlight with his bold and candid appearances. On Ranveer Singh's 35th birthday today, here's a look at his quirky outfits!
Ranveer Singh, to no one's surprise, won everyone over with his antics on the red carpet of an award show dressed in a bright red suit with his shirt unbuttoned.
At YRF's casting director Shanoo Sharma's pre-birthday bash one year, Ranveer Singh stole the spotlight with his whacked-out, soft psychedelic look, adding a refreshing vibe to the party.
Ranveer Singh attended the GQ Best Dressed Men 2015 Awards wearing pyjamas. He teamed it with Sylvester slippers, a white t-shirt and a shiny red printed robe. A black hat and glasses completed the look for the Lootera actor.
Keep sling on and carry on! That was the mantra for Ranveer Singh while recuperating from his shoulder injury. At a party hosted by Deepika Padukone for the success of her film Piku, Ranveer showed up wearing a colourful shirt and pant with faces printed on them. Ranveer also entertained the paparazzi by giving them a photo opportunity by spelling out Piku.
Magenta-shade trousers for men? Yes, Ranveer Singh can carry that off. And he did exactly that at a screening of Dil Dhadakne Do, pairing it with a denim jacket, blue shoes and a white cap.
Ranveer Singh grabbed eyeballs at a special Sunday brunch hosted for promoting Dil Dhadakne Do. He flaunted a light blue floral jacket, classic apparel for the hot and sultry May summer.
Ranveer Singh wore this tuxedo which pays homage to the Indian film industry for an awards function.
It seems like Ranveer Singh has a thing for animal prints.
Ranveer Singh is fond of colours and we can clearly see that. He made his Bollywood debut with the film 'Band Bajaa Baaraat'.
When Ranveer Singh decided to dress up like an alien and became a source of several memes and jokes on social media.
We all wish for a job where we can walk in with our pyjamas and guess what? Ranveer Singh can actually do that!
We like the gangsta vibe Ranveer Singh is giving in this outfit.
Psychedelic trance and dressing style, Ranveer Singh is a dream come true for many pubs.
This is a classy, elegant and sophisticated look, but why are buttons sticking out of your coat, Ranveer Singh?
Ranveer Singh made heads turn at the airport as he was seen flaunting a pink and yellow bomber jacket with his own jukebox, that's something that only he could carry with his spunk and confidence.
Ranveer Singh sported a retro 80s look with a bag shaped like a boom box, complete with a long jacket, a hat and wide bottom linen pants.
All dressed in black, Ranveer Singh is resembling a modern-day magician.
We love the fact that Ranveer Singh can pull off pink sneakers so well! Who said Pink was only for ladies.
Ranveer Singh is a 'firework' in this colourful suit from Genes Lecoanet Hemant. The multi-colour suit featured various offbeat prints including firecrackers and had 'Standard' and 'Fireworks' written on the sleeves and trouser.
As the actor flew to the foreign lands for the premiere of his film Gully Boy, he was seen wearing a comic character inspired jacket, paired with white pants. Is he a unicorn or yeti?
During the promotions of Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh made some noise with his out-of-the-world fashion, and it has left the entire town talking about the actor, and his overboard attires. In one of his promotional events, Ranveer was seen donning a red-black-white tracksuit, and he completed his look with a skull cane.
Colours and prints weren't enough for this Gully Boy actor when later he was seen wearing various geometry inspired outfits for the promotions. In this one, Ranveer Singh opting for a monochrome t-shirt, paired with a long jacket and printed pants did make his fans follow the actor more for his fashion sense, but a lot of them also trolled the Gully Boy.
