Crazy and Confident! Birthday boy Ranveer Singh and his quirky outfits

Ranveer Singh is popular for his eccentric sartorial statements. Be it parties or film screenings, Ranveer has always stolen the spotlight with his bold and candid appearances. On Ranveer Singh's 35th birthday today, here's a look at his quirky outfits!



Ranveer Singh, to no one's surprise, won everyone over with his antics on the red carpet of an award show dressed in a bright red suit with his shirt unbuttoned.

View Photos: Have you seen these candid pictures of Ranveer Singh with his family and friends?

At YRF's casting director Shanoo Sharma's pre-birthday bash one year, Ranveer Singh stole the spotlight with his whacked-out, soft psychedelic look, adding a refreshing vibe to the party.

Ranveer Singh attended the GQ Best Dressed Men 2015 Awards wearing pyjamas. He teamed it with Sylvester slippers, a white t-shirt and a shiny red printed robe. A black hat and glasses completed the look for the Lootera actor.

Keep sling on and carry on! That was the mantra for Ranveer Singh while recuperating from his shoulder injury. At a party hosted by Deepika Padukone for the success of her film Piku, Ranveer showed up wearing a colourful shirt and pant with faces printed on them. Ranveer also entertained the paparazzi by giving them a photo opportunity by spelling out Piku.

Magenta-shade trousers for men? Yes, Ranveer Singh can carry that off. And he did exactly that at a screening of Dil Dhadakne Do, pairing it with a denim jacket, blue shoes and a white cap.

Ranveer Singh grabbed eyeballs at a special Sunday brunch hosted for promoting Dil Dhadakne Do. He flaunted a light blue floral jacket, classic apparel for the hot and sultry May summer.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates