Cricket Australia closes Moeen Ali's 'Osama' probe for lack of fresh details

Cricket Australia (CA) on Monday announced the closure of the probe into English all-rounder Moeen Ali's allegations of being addressed as "Osama" by an Australian player during the 2015 Ashes series, after no new details emerged.

"We have followed up with the ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) and our team management and confirmed that the incident was investigated at the time, with a response provided to Moeen," a CA spokesman was quoted as saying. "Moeen elected not to progress the matter any further and we have not been able to ascertain any new additional evidence through our enquiries.

"As such, the matter is considered closed," he added. Earlier, the CA had launched an investigation after Moeen said he was called 'Osama' in reference to Islamic terrorist Osama Bin Laden, during the first Test of the 2015 Ashes at Cardiff. Reiterating the CA's zero-tolerance approach to such comments, the spokesperson said: "We take a zero-tolerance approach to remarks of this nature, they have no place in our sport, or in society and any allegations raised with us are treated seriously and respectfully."

"Representatives of our country are expected to uphold a high standard of behaviour and values, and they are fully aware of the consequences should they fail to do this," he added.

