Cricket Australia to name Darren Lehmann's replacement before UK tour

Few weeks after Darren Lehmann stepped down as the coach of the Australian men's cricket team, Cricket Australia has confirmed that that the post would be filled in coming weeks. The coach is expected to be named prior to the team's next playing assignment, which is the Qantas Tour to England in early June.

According to cricket.com.au, the Cricket Australia had held a meeting earlier today to discuss the process through which a new coach, skipper and vice-captain of the ODI side will be named. Following the same, Cricket Australia chairman David Peever confirmed that they have sought recommendations to fill these leadership positions from the management and added that once these names are finalised, it would be announced publicly.

"The Board has asked management to provide recommendations regarding candidates for the Men's Head Coach, ODI Captain and ODI Vice-Captain. The Board is anticipating receiving these recommendations in the coming weeks, with a view to making appointments ahead of the ODI Tour to the UK," Peever said. "Once these appointments have been endorsed and finalised, announcements can then be made," he added.

While wicket-keeper batsman Tim Paine has already been confirmed as Test skipper for the immediate future, his involvement in the upcoming tour to England remains unclear after he reiterated that his captaincy appointment applies only to the longest format of the game. Earlier, Lehmann had announced his resignation as head coach of Australia in the aftermath of the ball-tampering scandal. On a related note, Ireland are slated to play their inaugural lone Test against Pakistan from May 11 before the latter side head into England for two-match series, beginning May 24.

