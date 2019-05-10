Cricket: Karan, Nikhil shine in Heroes win
Bandra Heroes beat Shivaji Park Warriors by five wickets, but their concluding Super League tie was like a dress rehearsal for the final of the Mitsui Shoji T20 League, at Mumbai Police Gymkhana ground, Marine Lines yesterday. Batting first, Shivaji Park Warriors posted 149-9. Kushal Davane (36), Sujay Thakkar (33) were the major contributors for Warriors. Heroes's Amit Mishra finished with 3-18. Chasing, Heroes lost five wickets before achieving the win. Man-of-the-match Karan Ravre (49) top scored for the winners. Nikhil Ambhire (48) too was among the runs. Warriors's Meghan Pednekar bagged 3 for 32. The final will be played on Monday.
Swimming: GMAAA jr, sub-jr selection today
OVER 350 swimmers, including some of the top junior boys will be vying for top honours in the three-day Greater Mumbai Amateur Aquatic Association (GMAAA) annual junior and sub-junior aquatic meet-cum- selection trials for the State meet, to be held at the Tata swimming pool, Chembur from today.
Football: Catholic Gym stun fancied UK United
HOSTS Catholic Gymkhana dished out an outstanding fighting performance and scored a stunning 4-3 win against UK United in Men's Open first round match of the Catholic Gymkhana rink football Tournament at Marine Drive yesterday. Aman Meher struck a brace, while his teammates Yash Khanvilkar and Dhiraj Tandel contributed a goal each to secure the win for Catholic Gym. United scored through Pratik Koli double strikes and one from Riddic Carlo. Meanwhile, in a Women's Open first round match, young striker Sakshi Mange (top) scored a brace to steer Athlon FC to a fluent 2-0 win over former champions Sea View SC.
