Cricketer Krunal Pandya stopped at Mumbai Airport for carrying extra gold

Indian cricketer Krunal Pandya was stopped at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Thursday.

It was reported that he was being examined for carrying some extra gold.

Pandya has been part of the Mumbai Indians squad ever since his IPL debut in 2016. Krunal has so far played 55 matches and scored 891 runs and taken 40 wickets. Krunal's best score in IPL is 86 while best bowling figures are 3/14.

