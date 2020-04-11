Cricketer Walter D'Souza, 93, walks back to the pavilion

Walter D'Souza, the former Gujarat Ranji Trophy batsman, who also represented the Associated Cement Companies in local and all-India tournaments, passed away in his sleep at Khar in Mumbai on Thursday. D'Souza, 93, is survived by his wife Eudora, daughters Marina, Vinita and son Suresh.

The middle-order batsman was one of the two surviving members of the Gujarat team (Jyotindra Shodhan is the other) who figured in their first-ever Ranji Trophy final against Holkar at Indore in 1950-51.

D'Souza was thrilled when Gujarat under Parthiv Patel clinched the Ranji Trophy by beating Mumbai at Indore in 2017. Later, he went to the Brabourne Stadium to watch them contest the Irani Cup. D'Souza excelled in athletics before cricket became his passion.

"I never thought I'd live to see this day. I always felt that Parthiv is a gritty man, a brave man and he could achieve this win for Gujarat. He has done us proud," D'Souza told mid-day after Patel & Co lifted the Ranji Trophy. D'Souza claimed to be the first Goan to play in the Ranji Trophy. "Life is a gesture of good feelings. Be straight forward, honest and humble," was his advice when people called on him or spoke to him over the phone. He scored 50 and 77 (100 mins, 12x4) in the 1950-51 Ranji final and one his most enduring memories of that match was Holkar skipper CK Nayudu clapping as he returned to the pavilion with 77 against his name.

