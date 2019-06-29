Cricketer Yuvraj Singh makes web debut with The Office

web-series

Stepping into a new arena, Yuvraj Singh seems to be attempting something 'exciting' for the latest web series The Office

Yuvraj Singh

After an extraordinary run as a cricketer, it appears that Yuvraj Singh is enjoying his time away from the field. Stepping into a new arena, the cricketer seems to be attempting something 'exciting' for Hotstar Specials latest series The Office.

For the uninitiated, Yuvraj Singh recently announced his retirement from international cricket; and left behind hordes of upset fans still longing for his power-packed hits. Leaving behind his jersey and cricketing gear, Yuvraj will soon be seen in a corporate avatar.

Yuvraj Singh said, "I have tried my hand on something that is fun and exciting. It is too soon to reveal further details, but I'm happy about my association with Hotstar Specials new show The Office – stream for more on 28th June"

The Office is an official adaptation of the international series. The 13-episode mockumentary chronicles the 9-to-5 lives of the employees at Wilkins Chawla as they navigate through their mundane routine that invariably gives rise to comical situations.

Also Read: Hotstar Specials' The Office: Where work is optional, but fun is compulsory!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates