One of a kind: These cricketers played just 1 Test match for India!

Today we celebrate the birth anniversary of ex-cricketer Yuvraj of Patiala, who played for his country just once in the longest format of the game. On this occasion, we take a look at the list of Indian cricketers who played just one Test match for their country.

Yuvraj of Patiala

Runs - 84, Highest - 60, Average - 42.00



Arvind Apte

Runs - 15, Highest - 8, Average - 7.50

Lall Singh

Runs - 44, Highest - 29, Average - 22.00

Laxmidas Jai

Runs - 19, Highest - 19. Average - 9.50



Karn Sharma

Wickets - 4, Best bowling - 2/95, Econ rate - 4.85



Naman Ojha

Runs - 56, Highest - 35, Average - 28.00, Strike rate - 47.86

Rustomji Jamshedji

Wickets - 3, Best bowling - 3/137, Average - 45.66



Jaydev Unadkat

Wickets - 0, Econ rate -3.88



Vinay Kumar

Wickets - 1, Best bowling - 1/73, Econ rate - 5.61

Ladha Ramji

Wickets - 0, Best bowling - none, Average - none

Morappakam Gopalan

Runs - 18, Highest - 11, Wickets - 1, Best bowling - 1/39

Khershed Meherhomji

Runs - 0, Highest - 0*

Baqa Jilani

Runs - 16, Highest - 12, Average - 16.00



Nikhil Chopra

Wickets - 0, Econ rate - 3.25



Saba Karim

Runs - 15, Highest - 15, Average - 15.00, Strike rate - 32.60

Kanwar Rai Singh

Runs - 26, Highest - 24, Average - 13.00. Strike rate - 81.25

Keki Tarapore

Wickets - 0, Average - none, Econ rate - 3.78

Mantu Banerjee

Wickets - 5, Best bowling - 4/120, Econ rate - 3.54



Robin Singh

Runs - 27, Highest - 15, Average - 13.50, Strike rate - 50.00

Madhusudan Rege

Runs - 15, Highest - 15, Average - 7.50

Shute Banerjee

Wickets - 5, Best bowling - 4/54, Econ rate - 2.7

Shah Nyalchand

Wickets - 3, Best bowling - 3/97, Econ rate - 1.51

Bal Dani

Wickets - 1, Best bowling - 1/9, Econ rate - 1.90

Vijay Rajindernath

no innings played

Narain Swamy

Wickets - none, Econ rate - 2.50

Sadashiv Patil

Runs - 14, Highest - 14, Wickets - 2, Best bowling - 1/15

Chandrakant Patankar

Runs - 14, Highest - 13, Average - 14.00

AK Sengupta

Runs - 9, Highest - 8, Average - 4.50

Man Sood

Runs - 3, Highest - 3, Average - 1.50

Rajinder Pal

Wickets - none, Econ rate - 1.69

Ramesh Saxena

Runs - 25, Highest - 16, Average - 12.50, Strike rate - 29.06

Ajit Pai

Wickets - 2, Best bowling - 2/29, Econ rate - 1.63

Kenia Jayantilal

Runs - 5, Highest - 5, Average - 5.00



Yograj Singh

Runs - 5, Highest - 5, Average - 5.00, Strike rate - 20.00

Tirumalai Srinivasan

Runs - 48, Highest - 29, Average - 24.00, Strike rate - 25.80

Ghulam Parkar

Runs - 7, Highest - 6, Average - 3.50, Strike rate - 15.55

Rakesh Shukla

Wickets - 2, Best bowling - 2/82, Econ rate - 3.10

Ajay Sharma

Runs - 53, Highest - 30, Average - 26.50, Strike rate - 31.36

Rashid Patel

Wickets - 0, Econ rate - 3.64

Margashayam Venkataramana

Wickets - 1, Best bowling - 1/10, Econ rate - 4.97



Salil Ankola

Wickets - 2, Best bowling - 1/35, Econ rate - 4.26

Gursharan Singh

Runs - 18, Highest - 18, Average - 18.00, Strike rate - 47.36

Subroto Banerjee

Wickets - 3, Best bowling - 3/47, Econ rate - 2.61

Vijay Yadav

Runs - 30, Highest - 30, Average - 30.00, Strike rate - 120.00

Robin Singh (bowler)

Wickets - 3, Best bowling - 2/74, Econ rate - 4.40

Rahul Sanghvi

Wickets - 2, Best bowling - 2/67, Econ rate - 6.32



Iqbal Siddiqui

Runs - 29, Highest - 24, Average - 29.00, Strike rate - 96.66

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go