Crime Patrol actor Shafique Ansari passes away after battling cancer

In another heartbreaking piece of news, Crime Patrol actor, Shafique Ansari, passed away on the morning of May 10 (Sunday) after battling cancer, as reported by TellyChakkar. The actor resided in Madanpura.

According to sources, "Shafique Ansari was suffering from stomach cancer since a few years and he lost the battle to the deadly disease today." 2020 is getting worse as it proceeds. May his soul Rest In Peace.

He was also a member of the Cine & TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) since June 2008 and they also took to their Twitter account to pay their deepest condolences. Have a look right here:

