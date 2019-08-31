Crime: Plane burglar held for impersonation at Delhi airport

crime

The arrested has confessed about his involvement in several cases of theft at railway stations, airport and flights

A 37-year-old man was booked on the charges of impersonation at the IGI Airport in Delhi on Friday, the police said on Saturday.

Sanjay Bhatia, Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) told IANS an in-flight airline company official reported to him on Thursday about one passenger Rajesh Kapoor travelled from Delhi to Srinagar and returned to Delhi under the name Sachin Gupta.

He was arrested for his suspicious activities at IGI Airport and was charged of cheating, criminal trespassing and under IPC sections 417,447 and 419, Bhatia informed. During interrogation, Kapoor confessed about his involvement in several cases of theft at railway stations, airport and flights and that he had been black-listed by airlines, Bhatia further informed.

According to the police, he booked an air ticket in Vistara Airlines from New Delhi to Srinagar under the name of Sachin Gupta, as he was barred by some airlines from flying. He also possessed an Aadhar card of that name and planned to travel to and fro in the same aircraft to commit theft.

The police said Kapoor, a class XII dropout, earlier sold imported goods in different markets. His father is known to be settling in South Korea and his mother runs a hotel in Paharganj.

With inputs from IANS

