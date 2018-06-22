Crime: Two people get 14 years Rigorous Imprisonment for child trafficking

Mohd Imtiyaz (40) and Munna (28), natives of Bihar's Nalanda and Gaya districts respectively, were awarded 14 years of rigourous imprisonment by Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge

Representational Picture

A local court here has sentenced two bangle businessmen hailing from Bihar to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment for trafficking minor boys from their home state to make them work as bonded labourers in hazardous bangle-making units here.

Mohd Imtiyaz (40) and Munna (28), natives of Bihar's Nalanda and Gaya districts respectively, were awarded 14 years of rigourous imprisonment by Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge N V Emanuel on Wednesday, a police release said.

In a search operation on January 9, 2016, 219 minor boys, all hailing from Bihar, were rescued from bangle-making units of the convicts in Talab Katta area in the Old City, it said.

The boys were found working under inhuman conditions, the release added. They were later handed over to their parents in Bihar.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever