Cristiano Ronaldo and girlfriend Georgina plan Rs 67 crore worth retirement mansion in Portugal

Port football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and partner Georgina Rodriguez travelled to Portugal over the weekend to check on the progress on his £7million (approx R67.18 crore) retirement mansion, reported British tabloid, The Sun.

The couple enjoyed lunch at the upmarket resort of Cascais, near Lisbon before heading to the site of their plush mansion. Cristiano has reportedly purchased a piece of land in Quinta da Marinha on the Portuguese Riviera.

According to a report in Portuguese magazine, TV 7 Dias, Cristiano, 35, plans to use the house as a family home after retirement. "The land was purchased by Ronaldo and was fenced off recently. This is where he's coming to live with his family when he finishes his career. Everyone around here knows it and of course we're happy. Ronaldo is Ronaldo," a source told the magazine.

