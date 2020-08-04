Search

Cristiano Ronaldo buys Rs 83.29-crore limited edition Bugatti Centodieci

Updated: Aug 04, 2020, 10:15 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

Picture Courtesy/ Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram
Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo gifted himself a limited edition Bugatti Centodieci after helping Juventus win their ninth successive Serie A title recently.

According to carandbike.com, the luxury car cost Cristiano a whopping GBP8.5 million (approx R83.29 crore). Cristiano's love for super cars is well known. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner already owns bevy of cars from Bugatti, like the Chiron, Veyron and La Voiture Noire, in his garage.

Cristiano's latest car is a priced possession, considering the company has manufactured just 10 cars. Centodieci reportedly takes just 2.4 seconds to go from 0-100 kmph and the makers claim the car can reach a top speed of 380kmph. The firm will deliver the limited edition cars to the owners in 2021.

The other cars that Cristiano owns are Mercedes G Wagon, Phantom Rolls-Royce, Lamborghini Aventador, Ferrari F430, Maserati GranCabrio and Bentley Continental GTC.

