Cristiano Ronaldo buys world's most expensive car for Rs 85 crore!

There were previous reports that it was owned by Ferdinand Piech, former Chairman of the Volkswagen Group

Cristiano Ronaldo

If reports are to be believed, Cristiano Ronaldo has laid his hands on the one-off Bugatti La Voiture Noire -- reportedly the most expensive car ever built.

Although Bugatti refused to officially identify the owner, Spanish sports daily Marca reported that the new owner is the Portuguese footballer who plays his club football for Italian Serie A giants Juventus.

According to a Daily Mail report, Ronaldo has spent 11 million euro (9.49 million pound) on the Bugatti which was first presented to the world at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.

Ronaldo, though, won't be able to drive the car until 2021 as the company still needs to finalise a few details on the prototype, according to reports.

The car is a modern interpretation of the mythical and legendary Bugatti Type 57 SC Atlantic, four of which were built between 1936 and 1938.

Ronaldo has an array of luxury cars which include a Mercedes C Class Sport Coupe, a Rolls-Royce Phantom, a Ujn Ferrari 599 GTO, a Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4, an Aston Martin DB9, a McLaren MP4 12C and a Bentley Continental GTC Speed.

