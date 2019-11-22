MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Cristiano Ronaldo denies secret wedding with gilrfriend Georgina

Updated: Nov 22, 2019, 08:45 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

According to a report the couple got married in Morocco earlier this year

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has quashed rumours that he had secretly wed long-term girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez. According to a report in mirror.co.uk, Italian magazine Novella 2000 has claimed that the couple got married in Morocco earlier this year. The magazine has even promised to give complete details of their source.

"I understood everything on August 29. That day Cristiano went to Madeira with his lawyers and changed his will to protect Georgina as well. Before that his assets were administered by his mum Dolores," the source was quoted as saying by the Italian magazine.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo's representatives told TMZ Sports: "He hasn't gotten married." On Wednesday, sources close to the footballer described the secret wedding reports as "fake news".

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

cristiano ronaldogeorgina rodriguezfootballsports news

It's a girl! Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina gives birth to a baby girl

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK