Cristiano Ronaldo denies secret wedding with gilrfriend Georgina

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has quashed rumours that he had secretly wed long-term girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez. According to a report in mirror.co.uk, Italian magazine Novella 2000 has claimed that the couple got married in Morocco earlier this year. The magazine has even promised to give complete details of their source.

"I understood everything on August 29. That day Cristiano went to Madeira with his lawyers and changed his will to protect Georgina as well. Before that his assets were administered by his mum Dolores," the source was quoted as saying by the Italian magazine.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo's representatives told TMZ Sports: "He hasn't gotten married." On Wednesday, sources close to the footballer described the secret wedding reports as "fake news".

