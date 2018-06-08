Cristiano Ronaldo fulfills special kids' wish of meeting him

Portugal's official Instagram page shared these pictures and captioned it, "We all have dreams, but only most courageous manage to make them reality

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo took some time off from his Portugal training to meet two ill kids before he heads to Russia for the World Cup. The Make-A-Wish foundation arranged the meeting after two youngsters Joao and Francisca expressed their wish to meet the Real Madrid ace.

Portugal's official Instagram page shared these pictures and captioned it, “We all have dreams, but only most courageous manage to make them reality. With the help of Make-A-Wish Portugal, Joao and Francisca got to meet @Cristiano at Football City.” Cute, na?

The Real Madrid star, who took some time off after the Blancos' victory over Liverpool in the Champions League final on May 26, arrived on Monday at the squad's training facility in the Lisbon suburb of Oeiras, Efe news reported. Ronaldo, a five-time winner of the Ballon d'Or as the world's top footballer, is always a magnet for attention and media interest in Portugal's all-time leading scorer has been heightened by his recent comments suggesting that might leave Real Madrid.

