Cristiano Ronaldo gives thumbs up to pop star Enrique Iglesias' gesture

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo lauded Latin pop star Enrique Iglesias who plans to donate seven percent of the proceeds from his next concert in Lisbon to social causes



Cristiano Ronaldo and Enrique Iglesias

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo lauded Latin pop star Enrique Iglesias who plans to donate seven percent of the proceeds from his next concert in Lisbon to social causes.

Yesterday, Ronaldo tweeted, “Very happy to announce my friend's gesture @enriqueiglesias to donate 7% of the concert's revenue in Lisbon to the IPO. #7solidario.”

To which, Iglesias, who is former tennis star Anna Kournikova's partner, replied, “Honoured for supporting such an incredible cause with @Christiano! Thank you, champion!” The concert is scheduled on May 30 at the Altice Arena in Lisbon. Funds raised will be given to the Portuguese Institute of Oncology (IPO).

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates