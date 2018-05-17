Cristiano Ronaldo gives thumbs up to pop star Enrique Iglesias' gesture
Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo lauded Latin pop star Enrique Iglesias who plans to donate seven percent of the proceeds from his next concert in Lisbon to social causes
Cristiano Ronaldo and Enrique Iglesias
Yesterday, Ronaldo tweeted, “Very happy to announce my friend's gesture @enriqueiglesias to donate 7% of the concert's revenue in Lisbon to the IPO. #7solidario.”
To which, Iglesias, who is former tennis star Anna Kournikova's partner, replied, “Honoured for supporting such an incredible cause with @Christiano! Thank you, champion!” The concert is scheduled on May 30 at the Altice Arena in Lisbon. Funds raised will be given to the Portuguese Institute of Oncology (IPO).
