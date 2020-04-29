Cristiano Ronaldo helps firm hit by CR7 underwear sales

Portugal football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has shown his generous side once again by helping Danish underwear company JBS, who have taken a massive hit on sales due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

According to British tabloid, The Sun, the Juventus player has waived the entire amount he is entitled to from JBS, who manufacture his range of CR7 underpants.

The CR7 range of underwear is one of Cristiano’s most lucrative endorsements and account for 14 per cent of JBS’s total revenue. The company’s CEO Michael Alstrup is most grateful.

“Cristiano’s people have said that because of the Coronavirus this year, there will be no minimum payments at all. And Cristiano has even further helped us not to pay anything until 2021. We are privileged that it was us who started the CR7 brand, and we sit among Cristiano’s closest, just like part of the family,” he said.

