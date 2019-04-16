Cristiano Ronaldo-led Juventus aim to finish job against Ajax in Champions League

football

"If we had put all our starters in, it would have been easier to win it, but there is the goal to obtain on Tuesday." Juventus have won the Champions League twice, most recently in 1996 when they beat Ajax in the final

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo will spearhead Juventus' old guard as they look to finish the job tonight against Ajax's impressive young guns in a quarter-final clash between two sides desperate to end years of Champions League heartbreak.

Juventus have the edge on away goals thanks to Ronaldo's 125th Champions League goal in a 1-1 draw in Amsterdam, but Ajax's David Neres ensured the teams will start on a knife-edge in Turin.

Juve have put their bid to wrap up an eighth consecutive Serie A title on the back burner as they focus on their European ambitions. "The Scudetto will come sooner or later," said Allegri, whose side hold a 17-point lead on second-placed Napoli with six games left.

