Cristiano Ronaldo reveals he still loves ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk

Real Madrid striker tells friends he's still fond of ex-girlfriend Shayk



Irina Shayk

It's been over three years since footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, 33, and Russian supermodel Irina Shayk, 32, split, after being in a relationship for five years. But despite their break-up in 2015, Real Madrid superstar, who is currently dating Georgina Rodriguez, has told friends recently that he still loves Shayk.



Cristiano Ronaldo

According to British tabloid, The Sun, Ronaldo told pals: "She's the one that got away." "Ronaldo is holding a torch for her. He regrets the way they ended and still takes an interest in her life," one of Ronaldo's friends told the tabloid. Ronaldo said he and Irina split because she wanted a baby. He already had son Cristiano Jr and was focused only on his football back in 2015. Shayk now has daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, with actor Bradley Cooper, and Ronaldo is jealous.

"He never thought Irina would actually ever leave. He is jealous of her relationship [between Shayk and Cooper]," the friend added. Ronaldo has been dating Georgina, 23, since November 2016 and she gave birth to his daughter Alana Martina in November last year. Ronaldo is also father to 10-month-old twins Eva and Mateo.

