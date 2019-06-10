Cristiano Ronaldo still hungry for more glory with Portugal
Ronaldo, 34, was a peripheral figure as Goncalo Guedes's goal won an underwhelming final against the Netherlands 1-0 in Porto.
Cristiano Ronaldo insisted he has no immediate plans to retire from international football after helping Portugal lift the inaugural Nations League on Sunday.
But after sitting out the group stage of the Nations League on a hiatus from international football, Ronaldo played a huge part in getting his country to the final by scoring a hat-trick in Wednesday's semi-final against Switzerland.
And with a host of exciting young talent, led by Manchester City's Bernardo Silva, who picked up player of the tournament, Ronaldo is keen to hang around for the chance at more international glory as Portugal look to defend their European Championship title next year.
"Portugal has won important things like Euro 2016 and now the Nations League. It may seem like an easy job but it's hard, it takes a lot of dedication and willingness," Ronaldo told Portuguese TV station RTP.
"As long as I have the strength and motivation, I will continue to represent the colours of Portugal.
"When I am with the national team I feel like at home." Victory was especially sweet for Ronaldo as the only surviving member of the Portuguese side beaten on home soil by Greece in the final of Euro 2004.
"I have been with the national team for 16 years and I still feel the same enthusiasm as when I was 18 years old," he added.
"I will always give my best and the Portuguese are always on my side so I thank them for their enthusiasm for me.
"I try to match that with good performances, goals, and help Portugal win trophies."
Here is how Twitter reacted to Ronaldo's win with Portugal:
GOAT @Cristiano ð pic.twitter.com/YGMJ7WzIV7— Raça de Leão (@Raca_De_Leao) June 9, 2019
Cristiano Ronaldo the GOAT has lifted yet another trophy for Portugal.— Omoniyi Israel (@omoissyy) June 9, 2019
RT to annoy a Messi fanðð pic.twitter.com/ORbY5RENxk
Cristiano Ronaldo in 2019:— TeamCRonaldo (@TeamCRonaldo) June 9, 2019
3 trophies already.pic.twitter.com/iKhTQ0lgQh
Cristiano Ronaldo is the FIRST player in Football to win ð UEFA Trophies:— Football Factly (@FootballFactly) June 10, 2019
ðµð¹ Euro: ð
ðµð¹ Nations League: ð
UCL: ððððð
Super Cup: ððð
King ðð¤´ pic.twitter.com/CYVBeFR8mH
"Are you pained Cristiano Ronaldo has lifted another trophy with Portugal?"— Omoniyi Israel (@omoissyy) June 9, 2019
Messi fanboys: pic.twitter.com/K5l0eWPtaz
Cristiano Ronaldo lifting the Nations League trophy for Portugal.— Cristiano Ronaldo â¬â¬ ð (@Cr7Fran4ever) June 9, 2019
Cristiano Ronaldo is the GOAT and there's nothing you can do about it! pic.twitter.com/NuXBt9jgLN
Cristiano Ronaldo in 2018/19:— Sahil Zaan Mish (@sahilzaanmish) June 10, 2019
Serie A winnerð
Seria A player of the yearâ
SuperCopa De Italiað
Winner in SuperCopa Finalâ
UEFA Nations League ð
UEFA Nations League Top Scorerâ
-31 Goals
-11 Assists
“Ronaldo’s worst season in 10 years” pic.twitter.com/dYQLg1keCO
King Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal, the First of His Name, King of Europe, the Conqueror of Leagues, the Rightful and ONE TRUE G.O.A.T.— Ibrahim Ganiu (@olhlhuwahsheun7) June 9, 2019
Loogunofe #NationsLeague #Portugal pic.twitter.com/IQ3z4bbQeQ
CAREER TROPHIES:— Robin (@FutboIRobin) June 9, 2019
ð31: Cristiano Ronaldo
âï¸Won 1ï¸â£4ï¸â£ different trophies
âï¸Won with Country + 4 Clubs
ðµð¹ Portugal
ðµð¹ Sporting CP
ð´ó §ó ¢ó ¥ó ®ó §ó ¿ Man Utd
ðªð¸ Real Madrid
ð®ð¹ Juventus
ð34: Lionel Messi
âï¸Won 6ï¸â£ different trophies
âï¸Won All with one club
ðªð¸ Barcelona pic.twitter.com/UZc2dcOiBq
