Cristiano Ronaldo takes family for bike ride

Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo spent a sunny morning in Italy recently by taking his partner Georgina Rodriguez and his four kids — Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, nine, Alana Martina, two and twins Eva and Mateo, two, on a bike ride.

View this post on Instagram Family Bike Ride ð´ð¼ðð¼â¤ï¸ A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) onMay 28, 2020 at 9:07am PDT

Cristiano shared a picture with his 221 million Instagram followers and wrote: "Family Bike Ride." Cristiano, 35, landed in Turin earlier this month to train with Juventus, after he spent two months in his native Madeira during the Coronavirus-caused lockdown.

