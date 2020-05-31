Search

Cristiano Ronaldo takes family for bike ride

Updated: May 31, 2020, 14:38 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

Cristiano Ronaldo with family
Cristiano Ronaldo with family

Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo spent a sunny morning in Italy recently by taking his partner Georgina Rodriguez and his four kids — Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, nine, Alana Martina, two and twins Eva and Mateo, two, on a bike ride.

 
 
 
Cristiano shared a picture with his 221 million Instagram followers and wrote: "Family Bike Ride." Cristiano, 35, landed in Turin earlier this month to train with Juventus, after he spent two months in his native Madeira during the Coronavirus-caused lockdown.

