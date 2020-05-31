Cristiano Ronaldo takes family for bike ride
Cristiano shared a picture with his 221 million Instagram followers and wrote - Family bike road!
Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo spent a sunny morning in Italy recently by taking his partner Georgina Rodriguez and his four kids — Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, nine, Alana Martina, two and twins Eva and Mateo, two, on a bike ride.
Cristiano shared a picture with his 221 million Instagram followers and wrote: "Family Bike Ride." Cristiano, 35, landed in Turin earlier this month to train with Juventus, after he spent two months in his native Madeira during the Coronavirus-caused lockdown.
