Cristiano Ronaldo turns lover boy for Georgina Rodriguez

football

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo posted this picture of himself kissing girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez while relaxing in a pool recently. He captioned the picture, "Amore mio", which translates to 'My Love'. The Portuguese footballer, who recently won the UEFA Nations League, is currently holidaying in St Tropez, France.

Recently there were reports that Cristiano Ronaldo was not invited to former Real Madrid teammate and good friend Sergio Ramos's wedding.

Spanish footballer Sergio Ramos, 32, who married TV presenter Pilar Rubio, 40, at a cathedral in his hometown of Seville, had invited over 500 guests to what was touted as the ‘wedding of the year’ in Spain.

It is learnt that Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos had a massive fallout when Ronaldo decided to leave Real Madrid for Italian giants Juventus last year, and have not yet made peace with each other.

