Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina: Not easy to date someone famous

football

"Being the partner of someone so famous is not easy, but I would not change it for the world. What I feel for him is stronger than anything, any kind of pressure. Together we are stronger and there is mutual admiration,"

Georgina Rodriguez

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's model-girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez has said that living with a famous footballer is a challenge, but she wouldn't change it for anything.

Georgina, 27, said there is mutual admiration between Ronaldo, 34 and her. "Being the partner of someone so famous is not easy, but I would not change it for the world. What I feel for him is stronger than anything, any kind of pressure. Together we are stronger and there is mutual admiration," Georgina was quoted as saying by British tabloid, The Sun.



Cristiano Ronaldo

Georgina and Ronaldo have been dating each other since they first met in 2016. Recalling their first meeting, she said: "Our first meeting was at Gucci [in Madrid], where I worked as a sales assistant. Days later, we saw each other again at another brand's event. It was then that we could talk in a relaxed atmosphere, outside of my work environment. It was love at first sight for both."

