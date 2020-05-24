Cristiano Ronaldo's mother Dolores Aveiro denies rift with Georgina

Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's mother Dolores Aveiro (Maria Dolores dos Santos Aveiro) has rubbished report about her rift with his lover Georgina Rodriguez and said she unfollowed her on Instagram by accident.

The news of the two having issues started after Portuguese tabloid, Correio da Manha, reported, Dolores, 65, was no longer following Georgina, 25, and said it showed there was a new rift. Dolores said on social media: "My dear followers, if I stop following someone I've gota a direct connection with, it would be very strange and without intention. As you know I only use Instagram superficially and I don't understand all this really."

Describing Georgina as her daughter-in-law, which is normal in Europe, although she and Cristiano are not officially married, Dolores added: "If I stopped following my daughter-in-law and other people it was by accident. I must have confused a button without meaning to. Stop making up stories because there's no rift."

