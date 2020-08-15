Cristina Castano: Rafael Nadal is charming

Spanish actor Cristina Castano has revealed that she was pleasantly surprised by World No. 2 tennis star Rafael Nadal's personality.

Cristina recently Instagrammed this picture for her 1.2 million followers and wrote: "With Rafael Nadal at the Rafa Nadal Academy's Sports Centre, promoting the Go Spain event. Thank you Rafa for your time and for receiving us so well in your house. For those of you who do not know him in person, you should know that he is really charming and that under the masks we are smiling, hahaha..."

Last week, Cristina visited Rafael's academy to promote Go Spain project, which she is working on the revival of the country by showcasing the values and talent of Spanish people and their efforts to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Tennis World USA, Rafael will feature in the documentary of Spain's revival.

The project officials wrote on Instagram: "Go, Spain! Go, Rafa! Thank you very much, Rafael Nadal, for opening the doors of Rafa Nadal Academy and teaching us the values that accompany us in this project."

