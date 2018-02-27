Criticism online over Xi plan to stay in power

China's Communist Party has handed President Xi Jinping an open path to indefinite rule a move analysts warn carries enormous risks by abandoning a succession model that brought stability after turbulent decades under Mao



Online criticism of plan to extend Xi's rule was removed. Pic/AFP

China's Communist Party has handed President Xi Jinping an open path to indefinite rule — a move analysts warn carries enormous risks by abandoning a succession model that brought stability after turbulent decades under Mao.

"The two-term limit was supposed to increase stability. By ruling beyond the standard 10-year tenure, Xi will be subject to much closer scrutiny by Chinese citizens and the political elite," said Simone van Nieuwenhuizen, Sydney-based co-author of "China and the New Maoists". The announcement made abruptly on Sunday further chips away at the era of "collective" leadership that was championed by reform leader Deng Xiaoping to prevent the return of another Mao-like cult figure.

Xi, 64, has adopted Mao's playbook, tightening his grip with a relentless crackdown on civil society and corruption, enshrining his name in the party constitution and building his own personality cult.

China's rubber-stamp legislature is expected to give Xi his second term and remove the 10-year limit at its annual meeting opening on March 5. On Twitter, Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong, who has been fighting off jail terms over his role in pro-democracy protests, declared "the era of Emperor Xi". Some people on China's Weibo website said they were "witnessing history", but others were critical, with one saying "now I really feel like I'm living in North Korea".

Censors quickly struck down unfavourable comments. Internet users found themselves unable to signal approval or disapproval with changes to their profiles. Key search topics such as "serve another term" were blocked.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid- day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever