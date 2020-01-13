Critics' Choice Awards 2020: Here's the full list of winners
The 2020 Critics' Choice Awards took place in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday (local time). The nominations were announced last month and include films such as The Irishman- which received 14 nods, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood 12 nods and 1917 which received 8 overall nods. The show aired on The CW and was hosted by Taye Diggs, who handed out the awards to achievers in both film and television categories.
The glitzy ceremony saw stars of the likes of Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio, Adam Driver, Joaquin Phoenix, Awkwafina, Scarlett Johansson, Lupita Nyong'o and Charlize Theron flocking the red carpet. E!News reported the complete list of winners:
Best Picture:
1917
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (winner)
Parasite
Uncut Gems
Best Actor:
Antonio Banderas - Pain, and Glory
Robert De Niro - The Irishman
Leonardo DiCaprio- Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Adam Driver - Marriage Story
Eddie Murphy - Dolemite Is My Name
Joaquin Phoenix - Joker (Winner)
Adam Sandler - Uncut Gems
Best Actress:
Awkwafina - The Farewell
Cynthia Erivo - Harriet
Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story
Lupita Nyong'o - Us
Saoirse Ronan - Little Women
Charlize Theron - Bombshell
Renee Zellweger - Judy (Winner)
Best Supporting Actor:
Willem Dafoe - The Lighthouse
Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes
Al Pacino - The Irishman
Joe Pesci - The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (Winner)
Best Supporting Actress:
Laura Dern - Marriage Story (Winner)
Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit
Jennifer Lopez - Hustlers
Florence Pugh - Little Women
Margot Robbie - Bombshell
Zhao Shuzhen - The Farewell
Best Young Actor/Actress:
Julia Butters - Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Roman Griffin Davis - Jojo Rabbit (Winner)
Noah Jupe - Honey Boy
Thomasin McKenzie - Jojo Rabbit
Shahadi Wright Joseph- Us
Archie Yates - Jojo Rabbit
Best Acting Ensemble:
Bombshell
The Irishman - Winner
Knives Out
Little Women
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Parasite
Best Director:
Noah Baumbach - Marriage Story
Greta Gerwig - Little Women
Bong Joon Ho - Parasite (Winner)
Sam Mendes - 1917 (Winner)
Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie - Uncut Gems
Martin Scorsese - The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Best Animated Feature:
Abominable
Frozen II
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Missing Link
Toy Story 4 (Winner)
Best Comedy:
Booksmart
Dolemite Is My Name (Winner)
The Farewell
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Best Sci-Fi or Horror Movie:
Ad Astra
Avengers: Endgame
Midsommar
Us (Winner)
Best Original Screenplay:
Noah Baumbach - Marriage Story
Rian Johnson - Knives Out
Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won- Parasite
Quentin Tarantino- Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (Winner)
Lulu Wang - The Farewell
Best Adapted Screenplay:
Greta Gerwig - Little Women (Winner)
Noah Harpster and Micah Fitzerman - Blue, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony McCarten - The Two Popes
Todd Phillips and Scott Silver - Joker
Taika Waititi - Jojo Rabbit
Steven Zaillian - The Irishman
Best Cinematography:
Jarin Blaschke - The Lighthouse
Roger Deakins - 1917 (Winner)
Phedon Papamichael - Ford v Ferrari
Rodrigo Prieto - The Irishman
Robert Richardson - Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Lawrence Sher - Joker
Best Production Design:
Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran - Joker
Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales - 1917
Jess Gonchor, Claire Kaufman - Little Women
Lee Ha Jun - Parasite
Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh - Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood (Winner)
Bob Shaw, Regina Graves - The Irishman
Donal Woods, Gina Cromwell - Downton Abbey
Best Editing:
Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie - Uncut Gems
Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker - Ford v Ferrari
Yang Jinmo - Parasite
Fred Raskin - Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Thelma Schoonmaker - The Irishman
Lee Smith - 1917 (Winner)
Best Costume Design:
Ruth E. Carter - Dolemite Is My Name (Winner)
Julian Day - Rocketman
Jacqueline Durran - Little Women
Arianne Phillips - Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson - The Irishman
Anna Robbins - Downton Abbey
Best Hair and Makeup:
Bombshell (Winner)
Dolemite Is My Name
The Irishman
Joker
Judy
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Rocketman
Best Visual Effects:
1917
Ad Astra
The Aeronauts
Avengers: Endgame (Winner)
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
The Lion King
Best Foreign Language Film:
Atlantics
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
Parasite (Winner)
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Best Song:
Glasgow (No Place Like Home) - Wild Rose (Winner)
(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again - Rocketman (Winner)
I’m Standing With You - Breakthrough
Into the Unknown - Frozen II
Speechless - Aladdin
Spirit - The Lion King
Stand Up - Harriet
Best Score:
Michael Abels - Us
Alexandre Desplat - Little Women
Hildur Guðnadóttir - Joker (Winner)
Randy Newman - Marriage Story
Thomas Newman - 1917
Robbie Robertson - The Irishman
Television:
Best Drama Series:
The Crown (Netflix)
David Makes Man (OWN)
Game of Thrones (HBO)
The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
Pose (FX)
Succession (HBO) (Winner)
This Is Us (NBC)
Watchmen (HBO)
Best Actor in a Drama Series:
Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us (NBC)
Mike Colter - Evil (CBS)
Paul Giamatti - Billions (Showtime)
Kit Harington - Game of Thrones (HBO)
Freddie Highmore - The Good Doctor (ABC)
Tobias Menzies - The Crown (Netflix)
Billy Porter - Pose (FX)
Jeremy Strong - Succession (HBO) (Winner)
Best Actress in a Drama Series:
Christine Baranski - The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
Olivia Colman - The Crown (Netflix)
Jodie Comer - Killing Eve (BBC America)
Nicole Kidman - Big Little Lies (HBO)
Regina King - Watchmen (HBO) (Winner)
Mj Rodriguez - Pose (FX)
Sarah Snook - Succession (HBO)
Zendaya - Euphoria (HBO)
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:
Asante Blackk - This Is Us (NBC)
Billy Crudup - The Morning Show (Apple) (Winner)
Asia Kate Dillon - Billions (Showtime)
Peter Dinklage - Game of Thrones (HBO)
Justin Hartley - This Is Us (NBC)
Delroy Lindo - The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
Tim Blake Nelson - Watchmen (HBO)
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:
Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown (Netflix)
Gwendoline Christie - Game of Thrones (HBO)
Laura Dern - Big Little Lies (HBO)
Audra McDonald - The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
Jean Smart - Watchmen (HBO) (Winner)
Meryl Streep - Big Little Lies (HBO)
Susan Kelechi Watson - This Is Us (NBC)
Best Comedy Series:
Barry (HBO)
Fleabag (Amazon) (Winner)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Mom (CBS)
One Day at a Time (Netflix)
PEN15 (Hulu)
Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
Best Actor in a Comedy Series:
Ted Danson - The Good Place (NBC)
Walton Goggins - The Unicorn (CBS)
Bill Hader - Barry (HBO) (Winner)
Eugene Levy - Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
Paul Rudd - Living with Yourself (Netflix)
Bashir Salahuddin - Sherman's Showcase (IFC)
Ramy Youssef - Ramy (Hulu)
Best Actress in a Comedy Series:
Christina Applegate - Dead to Me (Netflix)
Alison Brie - GLOW (Netflix)
Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Kirsten Dunst - On Becoming a God in Central Florida (Showtime)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus - Veep (HBO)
Catherine O’Hara - Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Fleabag (Amazon) (Winner)
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series:
Andre Braugher - Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)
Anthony Carrigan - Barry (HBO)
William Jackson Harper - The Good Place (NBC)
Daniel Levy - Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
Nico Santos - Superstore (NBC)
Andrew Scott - Fleabag (Amazon) (Winner)
Henry Winkler - Barry (HBO)
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series:
Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon) (Winner)
D’Arcy Carden - The Good Place (NBC)
Sian Clifford - Fleabag (Amazon)
Betty Gilpin - GLOW (Netflix)
Rita Moreno - One Day at a Time (Netflix)
Annie Murphy - Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
Molly Shannon - The Other Two (Comedy Central)
Best Limited Series:
Catch-22 (Hulu)
Chernobyl (HBO)
Fosse/Verdon (FX)
The Loudest Voice (Showtime)
Unbelievable (Netflix)
When They See Us (Netflix) (Winner)
Years and Years (HBO)
Best Movie Made for Television:
Brexit (HBO)
Deadwood: The Movie (HBO)
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix) (Winner)
Guava Island (Amazon)
Native Son (HBO)
Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television:
Christopher Abbott - Catch-22 (Hulu)
Mahershala Ali - True Detective (HBO)
Russell Crowe - The Loudest Voice (Showtime)
Jared Harris - Chernobyl (HBO)
Jharrel Jerome - When They See Us (Netflix) (Winner)
Sam Rockwell - Fosse/Verdon (FX)
Noah Wyle - The Red Line (CBS)
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television:
Kaitlyn Dever - Unbelievable (Netflix)
Anne Hathaway - Modern Love (Amazon)
Megan Hilty - Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)
Joey King - The Act (Hulu)
Jessie Mueller - Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)
Merritt Wever - Unbelievable (Netflix)
Michelle Williams - Fosse/Verdon (FX) (Winner)
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television:
Asante Blackk - When They See Us (Netflix)
George Clooney - Catch-22 (Hulu)
John Leguizamo - When They See Us (Netflix)
Dev Patel - Modern Love (Amazon)
Jesse Plemons - El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)
Stellan Skarsgård - Chernobyl (HBO) (Winner)
Russell Tovey - Years and Years (HBO)
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television:
Patricia Arquette - The Act (Hulu)
Marsha Stephanie Blake - When They See Us (Netflix)
Toni Collette - Unbelievable (Netflix) (Winner)
Niecy Nash - When They See Us (Netflix)
Margaret Qualley - Fosse/Verdon (FX)
Emma Thompson - Years and Years (HBO)
Emily Watson - Chernobyl (HBO)
Best Animated Series:
Big Mouth (Netflix)
BoJack Horseman (Netflix) (Winner)
The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Netflix)
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Netflix)
The Simpsons (Fox)
Undone (Amazon)
Best Talk Show:
Desus & Mero (Showtime)
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)
The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS) (Winner)
Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC) (Winner)
Best Comedy Special:
Amy Schumer: Growing (Netflix)
Jenny Slate: Stage Fright (Netflix)
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons (ABC) (Winner)
Ramy Youssef: Feelings (HBO)
Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby (Netflix)
Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia (Netflix)
Wanda Sykes: Not Normal (Netflix)
