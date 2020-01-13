Critics' Choice Awards 2020: Here's the full list of winners

The 2020 Critics' Choice Awards took place in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday (local time). The nominations were announced last month and include films such as The Irishman- which received 14 nods, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood 12 nods and 1917 which received 8 overall nods. The show aired on The CW and was hosted by Taye Diggs, who handed out the awards to achievers in both film and television categories.

The glitzy ceremony saw stars of the likes of Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio, Adam Driver, Joaquin Phoenix, Awkwafina, Scarlett Johansson, Lupita Nyong'o and Charlize Theron flocking the red carpet. E!News reported the complete list of winners:

Best Picture:

1917

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (winner)

Parasite

Uncut Gems

Best Actor:

Antonio Banderas - Pain, and Glory

Robert De Niro - The Irishman

Leonardo DiCaprio- Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Adam Driver - Marriage Story

Eddie Murphy - Dolemite Is My Name

Joaquin Phoenix - Joker (Winner)

Adam Sandler - Uncut Gems

Best Actress:

Awkwafina - The Farewell

Cynthia Erivo - Harriet

Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story

Lupita Nyong'o - Us

Saoirse Ronan - Little Women

Charlize Theron - Bombshell

Renee Zellweger - Judy (Winner)

Best Supporting Actor:

Willem Dafoe - The Lighthouse

Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes

Al Pacino - The Irishman

Joe Pesci - The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (Winner)

Best Supporting Actress:

Laura Dern - Marriage Story (Winner)

Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit

Jennifer Lopez - Hustlers

Florence Pugh - Little Women

Margot Robbie - Bombshell

Zhao Shuzhen - The Farewell

Best Young Actor/Actress:

Julia Butters - Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Roman Griffin Davis - Jojo Rabbit (Winner)

Noah Jupe - Honey Boy

Thomasin McKenzie - Jojo Rabbit

Shahadi Wright Joseph- Us

Archie Yates - Jojo Rabbit

Best Acting Ensemble:

Bombshell

The Irishman - Winner

Knives Out

Little Women

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Parasite

Best Director:

Noah Baumbach - Marriage Story

Greta Gerwig - Little Women

Bong Joon Ho - Parasite (Winner)

Sam Mendes - 1917 (Winner)

Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie - Uncut Gems

Martin Scorsese - The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Best Animated Feature:

Abominable

Frozen II

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Missing Link

Toy Story 4 (Winner)

Best Comedy:

Booksmart

Dolemite Is My Name (Winner)

The Farewell

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Best Sci-Fi or Horror Movie:

Ad Astra

Avengers: Endgame

Midsommar

Us (Winner)

Best Original Screenplay:

Noah Baumbach - Marriage Story

Rian Johnson - Knives Out

Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won- Parasite

Quentin Tarantino- Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (Winner)

Lulu Wang - The Farewell

Best Adapted Screenplay:

Greta Gerwig - Little Women (Winner)

Noah Harpster and Micah Fitzerman - Blue, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony McCarten - The Two Popes

Todd Phillips and Scott Silver - Joker

Taika Waititi - Jojo Rabbit

Steven Zaillian - The Irishman

Best Cinematography:

Jarin Blaschke - The Lighthouse

Roger Deakins - 1917 (Winner)

Phedon Papamichael - Ford v Ferrari

Rodrigo Prieto - The Irishman

Robert Richardson - Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Lawrence Sher - Joker

Best Production Design:

Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran - Joker

Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales - 1917

Jess Gonchor, Claire Kaufman - Little Women

Lee Ha Jun - Parasite

Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh - Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood (Winner)

Bob Shaw, Regina Graves - The Irishman

Donal Woods, Gina Cromwell - Downton Abbey

Best Editing:

Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie - Uncut Gems

Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker - Ford v Ferrari

Yang Jinmo - Parasite

Fred Raskin - Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Thelma Schoonmaker - The Irishman

Lee Smith - 1917 (Winner)

Best Costume Design:

Ruth E. Carter - Dolemite Is My Name (Winner)

Julian Day - Rocketman

Jacqueline Durran - Little Women

Arianne Phillips - Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson - The Irishman

Anna Robbins - Downton Abbey

Best Hair and Makeup:

Bombshell (Winner)

Dolemite Is My Name

The Irishman

Joker

Judy

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Rocketman

Best Visual Effects:

1917

Ad Astra

The Aeronauts

Avengers: Endgame (Winner)

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

The Lion King

Best Foreign Language Film:

Atlantics

Les Misérables

Pain and Glory

Parasite (Winner)

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Best Song:

Glasgow (No Place Like Home) - Wild Rose (Winner)

(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again - Rocketman (Winner)

I’m Standing With You - Breakthrough

Into the Unknown - Frozen II

Speechless - Aladdin

Spirit - The Lion King

Stand Up - Harriet

Best Score:

Michael Abels - Us

Alexandre Desplat - Little Women

Hildur Guðnadóttir - Joker (Winner)

Randy Newman - Marriage Story

Thomas Newman - 1917

Robbie Robertson - The Irishman

Television:

Best Drama Series:

The Crown (Netflix)

David Makes Man (OWN)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Pose (FX)

Succession (HBO) (Winner)

This Is Us (NBC)

Watchmen (HBO)

Best Actor in a Drama Series:

Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us (NBC)

Mike Colter - Evil (CBS)

Paul Giamatti - Billions (Showtime)

Kit Harington - Game of Thrones (HBO)

Freddie Highmore - The Good Doctor (ABC)

Tobias Menzies - The Crown (Netflix)

Billy Porter - Pose (FX)

Jeremy Strong - Succession (HBO) (Winner)

Best Actress in a Drama Series:

Christine Baranski - The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Olivia Colman - The Crown (Netflix)

Jodie Comer - Killing Eve (BBC America)

Nicole Kidman - Big Little Lies (HBO)

Regina King - Watchmen (HBO) (Winner)

Mj Rodriguez - Pose (FX)

Sarah Snook - Succession (HBO)

Zendaya - Euphoria (HBO)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:

Asante Blackk - This Is Us (NBC)

Billy Crudup - The Morning Show (Apple) (Winner)

Asia Kate Dillon - Billions (Showtime)

Peter Dinklage - Game of Thrones (HBO)

Justin Hartley - This Is Us (NBC)

Delroy Lindo - The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Tim Blake Nelson - Watchmen (HBO)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:

Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown (Netflix)

Gwendoline Christie - Game of Thrones (HBO)

Laura Dern - Big Little Lies (HBO)

Audra McDonald - The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Jean Smart - Watchmen (HBO) (Winner)

Meryl Streep - Big Little Lies (HBO)

Susan Kelechi Watson - This Is Us (NBC)

Best Comedy Series:

Barry (HBO)

Fleabag (Amazon) (Winner)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Mom (CBS)

One Day at a Time (Netflix)

PEN15 (Hulu)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series:

Ted Danson - The Good Place (NBC)

Walton Goggins - The Unicorn (CBS)

Bill Hader - Barry (HBO) (Winner)

Eugene Levy - Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Paul Rudd - Living with Yourself (Netflix)

Bashir Salahuddin - Sherman's Showcase (IFC)

Ramy Youssef - Ramy (Hulu)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series:

Christina Applegate - Dead to Me (Netflix)

Alison Brie - GLOW (Netflix)

Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Kirsten Dunst - On Becoming a God in Central Florida (Showtime)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus - Veep (HBO)

Catherine O’Hara - Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Fleabag (Amazon) (Winner)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series:

Andre Braugher - Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)

Anthony Carrigan - Barry (HBO)

William Jackson Harper - The Good Place (NBC)

Daniel Levy - Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Nico Santos - Superstore (NBC)

Andrew Scott - Fleabag (Amazon) (Winner)

Henry Winkler - Barry (HBO)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series:

Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon) (Winner)

D’Arcy Carden - The Good Place (NBC)

Sian Clifford - Fleabag (Amazon)

Betty Gilpin - GLOW (Netflix)

Rita Moreno - One Day at a Time (Netflix)

Annie Murphy - Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Molly Shannon - The Other Two (Comedy Central)

Best Limited Series:

Catch-22 (Hulu)

Chernobyl (HBO)

Fosse/Verdon (FX)

The Loudest Voice (Showtime)

Unbelievable (Netflix)

When They See Us (Netflix) (Winner)

Years and Years (HBO)

Best Movie Made for Television:

Brexit (HBO)

Deadwood: The Movie (HBO)

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix) (Winner)

Guava Island (Amazon)

Native Son (HBO)

Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television:

Christopher Abbott - Catch-22 (Hulu)

Mahershala Ali - True Detective (HBO)

Russell Crowe - The Loudest Voice (Showtime)

Jared Harris - Chernobyl (HBO)

Jharrel Jerome - When They See Us (Netflix) (Winner)

Sam Rockwell - Fosse/Verdon (FX)

Noah Wyle - The Red Line (CBS)

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television:

Kaitlyn Dever - Unbelievable (Netflix)

Anne Hathaway - Modern Love (Amazon)

Megan Hilty - Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)

Joey King - The Act (Hulu)

Jessie Mueller - Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)

Merritt Wever - Unbelievable (Netflix)

Michelle Williams - Fosse/Verdon (FX) (Winner)

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television:

Asante Blackk - When They See Us (Netflix)

George Clooney - Catch-22 (Hulu)

John Leguizamo - When They See Us (Netflix)

Dev Patel - Modern Love (Amazon)

Jesse Plemons - El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)

Stellan Skarsgård - Chernobyl (HBO) (Winner)

Russell Tovey - Years and Years (HBO)

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television:

Patricia Arquette - The Act (Hulu)

Marsha Stephanie Blake - When They See Us (Netflix)

Toni Collette - Unbelievable (Netflix) (Winner)

Niecy Nash - When They See Us (Netflix)

Margaret Qualley - Fosse/Verdon (FX)

Emma Thompson - Years and Years (HBO)

Emily Watson - Chernobyl (HBO)

Best Animated Series:

Big Mouth (Netflix)

BoJack Horseman (Netflix) (Winner)

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Netflix)

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Netflix)

The Simpsons (Fox)

Undone (Amazon)

Best Talk Show:

Desus & Mero (Showtime)

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS) (Winner)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC) (Winner)

Best Comedy Special:

Amy Schumer: Growing (Netflix)

Jenny Slate: Stage Fright (Netflix)

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons (ABC) (Winner)

Ramy Youssef: Feelings (HBO)

Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby (Netflix)

Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia (Netflix)

Wanda Sykes: Not Normal (Netflix)

