Crowd-funding campaign to save ex-India footballer Arthur Pereira

Well wishers launch crowd-funding campaign to help ex-India footballer Pereira, who is fighting a year-long battle with cancer, to pay his medical bills

Ex-India footballer Arthur Pereira with wife Philomena at their residence in Borivli. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Former Indian footballer Arthur Pereira, 70, has been fighting a year-long battle with cancer and is also dealing with financial constraints. Pereira, a member of the Indian team that toured Russia in 1971, represented Maharashtra in the national championships for the Santosh Trophy from 1971 to 1976. He played for several clubs in the city, including the famed Orkay Mills. After his playing career, he was a Physical Education teacher at St Joseph's School, Malad.

Pereira is fortunate to have the support of his wife, Philomena. She informed mid-day that exactly a year ago (August 21), Arthur had complained of severe pain in his shoulder when he was in school. He was immediately rushed to Bombay Hospital where several tests were done the next day to ascertain his illness. Following the test results, it was diagnosed that Pereira had Multiple Myeloma which caused cancer of the plasma cells. It also causes cancerous cells to accumulate in the bone marrow. In his case, the lower waist was affected.

Pereira is currently being fed through a nasal pipe as the radiation had caused severe blisters in his mouth. The cancer has ravaged his body and he has lost 12 kilos of weight in a short period of time. His movements have become restricted in the past two weeks. The treatment for his illness has dried the family's financial resources.

A total of over Rs 10 lakh has already been spent on medical tests, chemotherapy, radiation, medicines and doctor's fees. Philomena was sad to add that no monetary aid has been offered to her husband from the football bodies in the city and state. However, Pereira is currently being helped by Prashant Karunakaran and Francis Fernandes, who having been working towards raising funds to meet the rising costs for his treatment. Through the web portal, Fuel A Dream, the duo have launched a crowd-funding campaign to raise Rs 10 lakh and over as the expenses continue to escalate.

To make a contribution, visit www.fueladream.com/home/campaign/5104

