CR's National Railway Mazdoor Union contributes Rs 1.02 crore for Coronavirus Relief

The National Railway Mazdoor Union (NRMU), the largest recognized railway worker's representative chosen by employees of Central Railway through secret ballot election held in 2007 as well as in 2013 and the only single union in Konkan Railway Corporation Limited, has contributed Rs 1.2 crore to the Relief Fund, out of which Rs. 51,00000 (fifty-one lakh) has been given to the Prime Minister's Care Fund and Rs.5100000 (fifty-one lakh) to the Chief Minister Relief Fund.

Sharing this information NRMU General Secretary Venu Nair said, "The whole world is struggling with the coronavirus epidemic. Its spread in India is also increasing. Lockdown continues across the country and in view of this, the Indian Railways have canceled the Mail Express and passenger trains till 14th April 2020. In this crisis, our hard-working railway employees are working 24x7 to carry essential commodities. Whenever there is any type of natural disasters like drought or flood or earthquake, tsunami happens in the country, the National Railway Mazdoor Union comes and gives helping hand towards the relief."

He added the National Railway Mazdoor Union, apart from striving its best to protect the interest of railway workers as well as the unorganized workers engaged in railway activities, always had been in the forefront to render its assistance as part of its mandated social obligation and have accomplished its mission to take care of the need of the distressed & marginalized lot of the society and have contributed to the nation during trying time in the aftermath of flood, drought, earthquake, tsunami and other natural calamities.

"Now we are well aware of the serious challenges the state has endured during the heavy downpour and flood a few months back followed by the present devastating effect of the pandemic COVID-19. These natural and unnatural calamities definitely have infused tremendous distress and unaccountable misery to the people of the state and the government is trying its best to tide over the crisis."

Western Railway Employees Union (WREU), an affiliate of All India Railwaymens Federation (AIRF) and Hind Mazdoor Sabha(HMS) has declared Rs 52 lakhs to Prime Ministers Relief Fund and Rs. 25 Lakhs to Maharashtra Chief Minister's Welfare Fund for COVID 19 affected patients relief work, JR Bhosale, Gen. Secretary/WREU told mid-day.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news