CST bridge collapse: Death toll rises to seven

Workers dismantling the collapsed Fob Bridge at CST. Pic/PTI

The death toll in the last month's foot overbridge (FoB) collapse near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) has gone up to seven as a woman succumbed to her injuries at a hospital, an official said on Thursday.

The 40-year-old foot overbridge, which connected the busy railway station with BT Lane, had come crashing down on March 14 evening. The incident had claimed the lives of six persons and also left 31 people injured.

"On Wednesday, a woman identified as Nanda Kadam (57) died while undergoing treatment at MGM Hospital at Vashi in Navi Mumbai," an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

So far, police have arrested three persons, including two civic engineers, in connection with the bridge collapse incident. They are identified as assistant engineer S F Kakulte, executive engineer A R Patil and Neeraj Kumar Desai, whose firm had conducted the structural audit of the bridge.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) has written a letter to the civic body to look into the demands made by the relatives of three nurses, who had died in the bridge collapse incident.

The three nurses- Ranjana Tambe (48), Apurva Prabhu (42) and Bhakti Shinde (41)- all employees of the state-run GT Hospital, were on their way to work when the FOB had caved in. The relatives of the three nurses met DMER director Dr T P Lahane on Wednesday and sought his direction to the BMC to pay compensation.

"I have forwarded to the civic authorities the demands made by the kin of the three deceased nurses," Lahane told PTI.

