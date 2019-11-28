Ctrl + Alt + Relax: Smart ways to unwind end of week

Mind: Balancing act

Attend a session of chakra meditation by instructor Amisha Gala to cleanse, balance and heal yourself. Chakras are known to be the body’s energy centres and affect your physical and mental wellbeing. Rid yourself of negative energy and take on the new week refreshed.

On November 30, 7.30 pm

At Meethi Yoga Studio, Ram Ghantali, Thane West.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 250

YOGA: Time out

Give yourself time to heal and restore, this weekend, with a yoga workshop that promises to be fun. Conducted by Sarva Yoga Studio in association with Fabcafe, the hour-long session will be followed by a healthy brunch. Expect dishes like a polenta upma, smoothie bowls and an experimental jhalmuri salad where the conventional puffed rice trades places with the healthier quinoa.

On November 30, 9 am to 10 am

At Fabindia, next to Garware House, Vile Parle East.

Log on to instamojo.com

Cost Rs 1,000

